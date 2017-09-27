Fivestar boxers go 3-0 at Edmonton bouts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John seventeen-year-old product Nick Young is 9 and 0, after an event in Edmonton this past weekend.

After nearly five months off, Young’s coach and Fivestar MMA owner Justin Donally said, “these matches were a good way to get the kinks out the boxers as it was the first match of the new season.”

Young said that he “felt pretty good even though I wasn’t fighting at 100 percent.”

Fellow Fivestar MMA boxers Branden Sims (4-2-1) and Eddie Scarfo (3-0) also picked up victories in the Alberta capital. This despite the fact that the two were suffering from a cold during their matches.

The three boxers are now preparing for the Northern Gold Belt Championships, which take place in Wabasca-Desmarais this upcoming weekend.