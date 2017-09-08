Fentanyl detected in 81% of drug overdose deaths in B.C.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The B.C. Coroner’s Service has released updated statistics for the ongoing drug overdose crisis in B.C. which show that fentanyl has been detected in 81 percent of overdose deaths so far this year.

According to statistics collected from January to July, 876 people in B.C. have died of a drug overdose. Of those, 706 had fentanyl detected in their systems. In the first seven months of 2016, there were 291 overdose deaths where fentanyl was detected, an increase of 143 precent.

In Northeast B.C., there were nine fatal drug overdoses up to the 31st of July, with fentanyl detected in seven of those cases. Last year, 15 out of 17 total fatal overdoses in Northeast B.C. were ones where fentanyl was detected.

The Northern Health Authority is the only provincial health authority that has not seen its rate of fatal drug overdoses increase this year. In 2016, 18.5 people per 100,000 died of a drug overdose in Northern B.C, while so far this year, the rate is at 18.6.