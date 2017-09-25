Federal government purchases grader for Dawson Creek Airport

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Transport Minister Marc Garneau made a funding announcement this morning on behalf of the federal government for the Dawson Creek Regional Airport.

Garneau announced that the government will be investing $384,500 for the purchase of a grader at the airport. The funding is in addition to the $621,875 that was announced earlier this year for the purchase of a runway condition reporting system, as well as a new runway sweeper and snowplough.

The funding comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.