DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre and thousands of fans flashed back to the 90’s Monday night when the when the I Love the 90’s tour stopped in the B.C. Peace.

Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory brought the crowd to their feet for a 90’s dance party.

Below are a number of photos from the show taken by Christos Sagiorgis of Eagle Vision Video Productions.