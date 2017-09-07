Fall Community One Stop Registration is back this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community One Stop Registration is back this weekend.

The event brings community organizations, clubs and sports groups under one roof, giving people the opportunity to sign up or register for the city’s non-profit or organized sport organizations.

Group information, registration and schedules will be available for those interested. There will be a variety of activates to consider such as various sports, music, art, literacy and dance.

The Community One Stop registration takes place this Saturday, September 8th at the Totem Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.