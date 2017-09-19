Facilities Coordinator and Golf Course Superintendent topics at Committee of the Whole

TAYLOR, B.C. – Hiring of a Faculties Coordinator and who the Golf Course Superintendent reports to were discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting in Taylor Monday.

Council discussed that a Facilities Coordinator position could be established as a new full time benefited employee within the Parks and Facilities and Community Services budgets. As a means to implement a better way to keep track of staff information than in previous years.

Parks and Recreation Director Troy Gould presented a report showing that last year, two full time District employees worked roughly 20,000 hours. Meaning they don’t have an exact amount of hours worked and a Facilities Coordinator would aid in that area.

The need for administrative support is in high demand in the Parks and Facilities department and at the Community Services hub.

Mayor Rob Fraser asked for an exact amount or regular and overtime hours worked by staff, but none were given.

Council voted in favour of hiring a Facilities Coordinator.

Council also discussed who the Superintendent, a position that is currently vacant at the Lone Wolf Golf Course, would report to.

In 2010 following a third party operational review of the golf course, the reporting structure was changed in line with the recommendation from the review to have the Superintendent position report directly to the GM of the golf course. Prior to this, they reported to the Chief Administration Officer.

Lone Wolf General Manager Dave Callum presented three alternative working strategies. The first option would be to maintain the status quo, and have the person report to the GM. Option Two would have both superintendent and GM report to the District’s Chief Administrative Officer, as had been done previously. Or Option Three would be to combine both roles.

After a lengthy discussion, Councillors said that they would prefer to stick with the way the golf course is currently being operated, and that it would be optimal to fill the vacant Superintendent position.

Mayor Rob Fraser wanted to stick to what worked in the past, so option One was agreed upon by Council.