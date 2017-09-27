Encana’s Tower processing plant opens ahead of schedule

CALGARY, A.B. — Encana has announced that the Tower processing plant has successfully started up ahead of schedule and under budget.

The plant, which opened on September 20th, is the first of three Veresen Midstream facilities that support Encana’s condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney Basin. Encana also stated in a release that two other new plants, Sunrise and Saturn, are also ahead of schedule and under budget. Sunrise is expected to start up by mid-October, and Saturn before the end of the year.

The new plants will more than double Encana’s Montney liquids production in the fourth quarter of this year compared to the same timeframe one year prior. The company’s liquids and gas volumes in the play are expected to grow throughout 2018 as drilling programs bring the plants to full capacity.

“The Tower plant startup, delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, is an important milestone in our strategy and five-year plan,” said Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO. “Liquids growth in the Montney is a key driver in expanding our corporate margin and delivering quality returns.”

Encana also said that it remains on track to deliver its 2017 corporate guidance despite Hurricane Harvey and gas constraints this summer in western Canada. Impacts from Hurricane Harvey in the Eagle Ford and Permian were limited to approximately 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In western Canada, TCPL system maintenance and an extended third party gas plant turnaround are expected to have a third quarter production impact of about 55 million cubic feet per day.