FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be hosting their first Short Track Interclub Speedskating event at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

Skaters of all ages from across the Northern BC and the Peace Region including Prince George, Dawson Creek, Grande Prairie and Peace River among others will be competing.

The event takes place on October 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.