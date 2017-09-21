ELC students raise $600 towards Cops for Cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students at the Energetic Learning Campus raised $600 for the local Cops for Cancer.

Twenty RCMP officers, Paramedics, Sheriffs, and civilians from the region who were participating in the 840 km bike ride, stopped at the Pomeroy Centre Monday morning for a pancake breakfast. The group finished their weeklong Tour de North later that day in Dawson Creek after starting in Williams Lake.

Two RCMP officers Constable Tristan Williams and Rebecca Bojczuk took part as well as Sheriff Amy Mcquire who are all from Fort St. John.

The ELC’s Community Group lead by Jerrick Salinas raised $250 for the cause.