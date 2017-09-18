Dunkraiser fills shelves at Women’s Resource Society food bank

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Members of the Fort St. John community came out to help the Women’s Resource Society in a big way this past weekend.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton held its first-ever Dunkraiser fundraiser this past weekend. Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, Councillor Gord Klassen, and Moose FM’s Sydney Reid were among a number of Fort St. John community members that braved the dunk tank for the fundraiser.

The Home2 Suite’s Sales Manager Nadya McLean said that the fundraiser was able to bring in enough donations to fill shelves at the Women’s Resource Society food bank, along with an additional $1,000 cash. McLean said that between 20 and 30 members of the public dropped off the food donations for the food bank.