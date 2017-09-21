Driver injured while swerving to avoid deer near South Taylor Hill 

TAYLOR, B.C. — One person suffered apparent minor injuries in a single vehicle rollover south of Taylor this morning.

The crash happened some time before 5:30 this morning next to the new highway pullout being built on Highway 97 just south of the South Taylor Hill. Taylor Fire Chief Edward Albury said that the driver and single occupant of an SUV was heading northbound on the Alaska Highway. According to Albury, the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer on the road and lost control, ending up in the ditch next to the northbound lane where the SUV rolled over several times.

Albury said that the driver was able to walk away from their vehicle, and was being checked out by paramedics for possible minor injuries. The road was seen to be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic just after 5:30 a.m. because of emergency vehicles that were on the scene. At this point it is unclear if the road has fully reopened.