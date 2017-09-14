Doig River First Nation receives Aboriginal Community Excellence Award

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Doig River First Nation has been announced as the first-ever recipient of AFOA Canada’s MNP-AFOA Canada Aboriginal Community Excellence Award.

The First Nation will be presented with the prestigious award on Thursday, October 5th at AFOA Canada’s inaugural International Conference in Vancouver. The award is the first jointly presented by MNP LLP and AFOA Canada.

“The Doig River First Nation community exemplifies a sustainable community” states Clayton Norris, VP, Aboriginal Services, MNP LLP. “We look forward to seeing further growth and success for the Doig River First Nation and its members for generations to come.

More than 1,100 Indigenous professionals from around the world will gather in Vancouver, BC, October 2-5th to discuss successes, learn key business insights and share trends of Building Sustainable Communities.

“Doig River First Nation is pleased to be the first recipient of the MNP – AFOA Canada Aboriginal Community Excellence Award,” said Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay. “Our community aspires to be self-sufficient with the goals of protecting our treaty rights, land, environment, language and culture while excelling in business and economic development. To achieve these goals, our nation has worked hard over the past few years to build a foundation of good governance, financial transparency, sustainability and meaningful opportunities for our members to participate in grassroots democracy and community decision making. It is an honour for Doig River to receive this award and it is something our members will celebrate for years to come.”