District of Taylor launches Coats for Kids drive

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor is once again collecting donations of winter clothing for children in the community.

The District’s Coats for Kids donation drive is asking for members of the community to drop off winter outerwear at the Distrct’s Community Hub. Community Services Events Coordinator Kristen Danczak is running the donation drive, in which the donated items are dry-cleaned before being put into a bin at the District Ice Centre. Those donations are available for members of the public to use during the upcoming cold winter months.

For more information, call the Taylor Community Services Hub at (250) 789-2828.