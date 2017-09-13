Disposal of the old Fire Hall the stepping stone for future property sales

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has declared the old fire hall on 100th Avenue as surplus, and the City is going to be looking for a realtor to sell the property.

The building has been sitting vacant since the new fire hall on 93rd Ave. was built in 2013. The site is located on the corner of 100 Avenue and 94 Street, just to the east of the downtown core. Staff said in a report that due to its location, the parcel s of strategic importance to the City of Fort St. John.

Councillor Gord Klassen asked if council is open to monitoring what happens to the property, or to go ahead with the sale of the lot. Director of Strategic Services Moira Green said that the City could use the lot’s sale as an opportunity look at its land disposal policy before selling othercity-owned lots. Green said that reviewing the process, what perspective buyers have to say, and what adjustments could be made could give insight before the City sells other downtown lots in the future.