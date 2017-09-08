Deloitte LLP says Site C could face significant cost and schedule issues

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Utilities Commission has released a report from Deloitte LLP as a part of the review of the Site C Clean Energy Project.

The report was released late Friday and covered three of the four questions posed to the BCUC by the current NDP Government.

The three questions covered if the project is on time and on budget, what is the cost to ratepayers if the project is suspended and what are the costs of terminating Site C.

According to Deloitte LLP, the project is currently on time and on budget, but is facing significant schedule and cost pressures that could change that.

The two largest issues that could change the budget and schedule is the diversion of the river and risks for further cost increases with main civil works contract and future contracts yet to be awarded.

Even though the current budget and schedule provide a contingency if the river diversion isn’t started on time, Deloitte believes, if the 2019 start date is missed, the project could exceed the $8.355 billion budget by zero to 10 per cent.

The project faces major risks include performance issues with contractors, unforeseen geotechnical conditions and costs associated with major contracts that haven’t been awarded yet.

The report also confirms as of June 30, 2017 B.C. Hydro has a total commitment of $4.5. The number includes actual costs incurred to date, remaining contract commitments and the future value of post-implementation payments.

If the project is suspended the report says the cost will be $1.4 billion excluding inflation impacts and incremental interest costs. If terminated, the cost would be $1.2 billion including inflation impacts and interest costs.

The B.C. Utilities Commission will now use this report to help prepare its preliminary report back to the NDP Government, due on September 20.

Once the full report is released, we will share it at the bottom of this story.