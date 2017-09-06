Dead woman found in apartment fire in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The body of a woman was found inside of an apartment in Grande Prairie after an early morning fire.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, emergency service personnel responded to a report of a fire in the Montrose Apartment complex on the city’s east side. The woman’s body was found inside of the apartment. No one else was injured in the fire, and the woman’s name has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton will conducting an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause of death. Police say that they will be continuing their investigation into the fire, the cause of which is currently unknown.

The RCMP requests that anyone with information about this investigation to call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).