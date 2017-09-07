Dawson Creek RCMP searching for hit-and-run driver

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Mounties in Dawson Creek are searching for a driver that knocked out a piece of BC Hydro machinery earlier this week.

On Tuesday the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision that damaged an electrical cabin at the intersection of 17th St and Alaska Ave. It was reported that the cabin had been knocked over at the intersection sometime between Friday and Sunday.

Live electrical wires were exposed for approximately three days before BC Hydro was able to turn off the electricity. Luckily no one was injured. The estimated value of the damage is approximately $30,000.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784- 3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).