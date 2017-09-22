Dawson Creek RCMP looking for stolen spray foam trailer

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP need the public’s help to find a stolen enclosed trailer with a value of over $150,000.

On Wednesday September 20, 2017, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a stolen enclosed trailer from a property in the area of 4th street and 115th avenue.

The owner of the trailer stated it had been taken sometime between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on September 20.

The owner claims the trailer is worth approximately $150,000 and contains approximately $20,000 worth of contents.

The trailer is described as a 2013 C-Jay V-nose trailer that is 25 feet long with B.C. license plate of 598 13D. The trailer has a logo for Armour Tech Insulation and Coatings on the site and spray foam equipment inside.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).