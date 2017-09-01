Dawson Creek man reported missing in Langley

LANGLEY, B.C. — Mounties in Langley are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Dawson Creek man.

21 year-old Keith Koponyas was reported missing by his family on Thursday, and was last seen in Langley on August 29th. He is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Koponyas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, CrimeStoppers toll-free at 1 (800) 222-8477 if you with to remain anonymous.