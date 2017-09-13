Curling season is sweeping it’s way closer and closer….

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The curling season is nearly here as it begins on Oct.10th. The Peace Curling Association is also hosting a free brushing clinic later that week.

Ladies night is Tuesday, Men’s Wednesday and Mixed will be on Thursday evening. Memberships will be $125 plus league dues of $200 and amount per spare that $125 membership or $65 for a new member.

The free brushing clinic with world champion Joanne Courtney will be on Oct. 13th at 6:00 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Curling Center. All ages and levels of curlers are invited to attend. Curlers over 18 will be given preference, while junior curlers will have their own clinic with Joanne on Oct. 14th and 15th. There are currently 32 sports available.

For more information visit: www.fsjcurling.com or www.facebook.com/fsjcurling