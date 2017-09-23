Council wants to find alternatives over complete termination of Greyhound services in Northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Council agreed they are opposing the proposed termination of services by Greyhound of their buses in Northern B.C.

The proposed cease of service buses by Greyhound would take effect by early 2018 if approved by the B.C. Transportation Board.

Council member Larry Evans said that Greyhound could still haul freight to as for north as Whitehorse, which is how they make a lot of their money. Why couldn’t they send a service bus to those locations too.

Bruce Christensen agreed with his fellow council member that a letter needed to be written that stated bus service remains a means of transportation for many people.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said that a letter of opposition will be sent to the Union of BC municipalities in regards to Greyhound Canada ceasing transportation throughout northern B.C.

Finding alternatives to the matter is essential for people in smaller communities who don’t possess other means of transportation, that are not near an airport or trying to travel to somewhere that doesn’t have an airport.

Alternatives such as the size of the bus, eliminating seating and cargo which will decrease the amount of fuel needed. All are ways Greyhound could cut costs and still operate out of northern B.C.

According to Councillor Byron Stewart there are handydart style busses that carry 20 passengers from Fort St. James to Prince George costing around $20 for a round trip, this model is very economical and should be encouraged.

City manager Diane Hunter said that staff will have a letter of opposition for Council by October 10th for reviewing.

To view the council meeting click below: