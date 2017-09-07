Council hopefuls put to the test at all-candidates forum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All seven candidates vying for the vacancy on Fort St. John City Council were front and centre stage at the Lido Theatre last night, making the case for why they should be elected to fill the now-empty seventh seat.

Cindy Dettling, Christopher Flury, Becky Grimsrud, Lilia Hansen, Edwina Nearhood, Randy Vincent, and Barry Wilkinson all participated at an all-candidates forum that was hosted by The Lido and Moose FM. Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman opened the evening with words of wisdom to her prospective council colleagues. Ackerman also broke down what the city and surrounding areas’ current goals are, both in the immediate future and over the long term.

After the seven candidates made their opening statements on their election campaigns, the floor was opened up for residents to ask questions of the candidates. Questions were fielded on topics including: building more dog parks; the City’s purchase of the Condill Hotel; candidate thoughts on ride-sharing programs such as Uber, indoor playground spaces, and even what sets them apart from their fellow candidates. The seven candidates came to consensus on several issues, but also had their fair share of disagreements on other topics.

Candidates finished off the evening with their final statements to the audience, asking for their vote in Saturday’s by-election.

Voting is taking place on September 9th at the Pomeroy Sports Centre from 8 am to 8 pm.