Corb Lund brings solo tour to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Corb Lund comes home to tour Western Canada this fall with a stop in Fort St. John on November 5, 2017. Diehard fans haven’t seen the JUNO Award-winning country star like this: His “B.S. with C.L.” tour is being billed as “An Evening of Western Conversation, Songs, and Stories” and will feature Lund performing—and BSing—solo.

“Playing with my band is great, but doing solo shows is a totally different experience that allows me to be more creative and interact with the audience in a whole new way,” Lund says. “It’ll be a lot of fun, too.”

Tickets are on sale now at the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office for $45. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 250-785-1992 or online at www.npcc.bc.ca. The show in Fort St. John is presented by in the Zone Party Rentals and Moose FM. Keep listening to Moose FM for ways to win tickets to this amazing show.

“B.S. with C.L.” will see Lund play songs, tell stories, and BS with the audience in an intimate and interactive format. The three-week tour kicks off Nov. 4 in Grande Prairie, AB, and works its way through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba before wrapping in Cadillac, SK on Nov. 25. The string of solo dates follows Lund’s successful solo tour of Atlantic Canada earlier this year, and more recent solo shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana, and New York City.

Lund released his 9th and most recent album, Things That Can’t Be Undone, in 2015. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the critically acclaimed release prompted Rolling Stone to declare Lund among the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” while NPR called it “a high mark of a long career.”