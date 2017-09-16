Cops for Cancer Tour de North arrives in the B.C. Peace

CHETWYND, B.C. – The 16th annual Tour de North will arrive in Chetwynd Saturday with the final destination of Dawson Creek set for Monday.

The group of cyclists are made up of RCMP officers, Paramedics, Sheriffs and civilians who have been riding since Tuesday when the tour started in Williams Lake.

Funds from this years ride will benefit paediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes. Two RCMP officers and one Sheriff from Fort St. John are part of the ride and have a goal of raising $30,000 towards the cause. The recent Jail N Bail in Fort St. John put a major dent in their goal, collecting over $21,000.

The group of 20 riders will leave Powder King Saturday morning and should arrive in Chetwynd at 4 p.m. Then on Sunday the team will travel from Chetwynd to Fort St. John through Hudson’s Hope. On Monday the team will make the final leg of Tour de North from Fort St. John to Dawson Creek.

Follow the team on their trip through the Peace by visiting their Facebook page.

Here is the full team schedule while in the B.C. Peace.

9:30 am – Elks Team Breakfast – Powder King Mountain Resort. Riders leave Powder King.

4:00 pm – Riders Arrive in Chetwynd at the Fire Hall.

6:00 Chetwynd Firehall Team BBQ – Chetwynd Public welcome!

Sunday: September 17, 2017

6:30am Riverhouse Restaurant in Chetwynd – Breakfast gosted by Donna & Mel Deck

11:00 am to 11:45 Riders arrive to a RCMP Team Lunch – Hudson’s Hope

7:30 pm – Riders enjoy Montana’s BBQ Team Dinner – Fort St. John

Monday: September 18, 2017

8:45 am ELC School Team Breakfast and Send-Off – Fort St John

10: 15 am Elementary School Visit – Taylor

3:00 pm South Campus School Visit & Finale! – Dawson Creek

6:00 pm Fixx Urban Grill Team Wrap-Up Dinner – Dawson Creek