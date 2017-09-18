Cops for Cancer makes pit stop in Fort St. John for pancakes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Participants in the 16th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North bike ride stopped in at the Pomeroy Sport Centre for a pancake breakfast this morning.

The twenty riders, comprised of RCMP officers, Paramedics, Sheriffs and civilians from the North Peace region took a break to refuel in the Energetic City this morning. RCMP Constables Tristan Williams, Rebecca Bojczuk, and Amy McGuire with the B.C. Sheriff Services from Fort St. John are participating in this year’s event, which started in Williams Lake last Tuesday.

Constable Taylor Callens from Williams Lake is taking part in his first Tour de North. Callens said that since his uncle was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, he wanted to help raise awareness by taking part in the 840 km bike ride.

Funds from this year’s ride will benefit paediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes. The Fort St. John riders are hoping to raise $30,000 for the event. The trio are close to their goal, having raised $21,000 at the Fort St. John Jail n’ Bail nearly two weeks ago.

The tour made a stop at the Taylor Elementary School at 10:30 a.m., and are set to finish up at Northern Lights College’s South Campus in Dawson Creek at 3:00 p.m.