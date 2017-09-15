Community Gaming Grants presentation happens next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Centre will be the venue for an information session for all local organizations that may be eligible to apply for government funding.

The provincial government will be hosting the presentation on its Community Gaming Grant program. The grant funding comes from gaming revenue collected by the province.

The information session is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Tuesday, September 19th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s website: https://www.civicinfo.bc.ca/event/2017/CGGP-FortStJohn.