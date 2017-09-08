CN reopens rail line to Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — CN Rail has officially reopened its spur line in and out of Tumbler Ridge.

Spokeswoman Kate Fenske said that the rail line was officially reopened on September 1st. Photos posted on social media by the Tumbler Ridge Chamber of Commerce show that a CN locomotive in Tumbler Ridge the following day.

The reopening of the line is a big step for the coal mines in Tumbler Ridge, after Conuma Coal was found in breach of their Environmental Certificate for transporting coal by truck from the Wolverine Mine to Chetwynd.

The former BC Rail spur line was decommissioned by CN after former owner Walter Energy shut down operations at the Wolverine Mine in 2014.