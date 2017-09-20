City reminding residents about curbside collection schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents that their curbside garbage and recycling collection bins need to be at the curb before 8:00 a.m. on collection day.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that though the City’s website does list that bins need to be placed out before 8:00 a.m., many residents had gotten into the habit of bringing their bins out later in the morning since the collection truck wasn’t making the rounds until several hours later. She explained that the collection company has hired another driver, and that curbside collection has been starting at 8:00 a.m. recently.

Rogers said that the City of Fort St. John has taken to social media to remind residents of the new driver, and the correct time for garbage and recycling bins to be placed at the curb. For more information, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website or Facebook page.