City issues RFQ for Condill Hotel demolition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has issued a Request for Quotation of offers from contractors for the demolition and removal of the former Condill Hotel.

The City said in its RFQ that the contract includes hazardous materials abatement and removal during the demolition of the building, which was built 75 years ago. The City announced that it had purchased the Condill Hotel for $870,000 from former long-time owners Elaine and Leo Budnick at the end of July. The City will be taking possession of the property on September 15th.

Quotations will be received at the City Hall main reception desk no later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4th. More information on the RFQ can be found here: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/node/23228.