City hosting public hearing on Adult Entertainment zoning bylaw tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will be hosting a hearing to get public feedback on a zoning amendment bylaw that will define what constitutes an ‘adult entertainment’ venue, and where in the city they would be allowed.

The City announced the public hearing at its last council meeting on August 28th, when the bylaw was read for the first three times. The proposed bylaw defines ‘adult entertainment’ as “any exotic dancing, or sexually explicit performance, including but not limited to strip-tease performance.” Belly dancing is not considered adult entertainment under the City’s definition.

According to the section on permitted uses, adult entertainment venues would be prohibited from operating within 500 metres of an institutional or residential-zoned property, restricting their locations to within close proximity of the Alaska Highway.

The public hearing is taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Council Chambers at City Hall.