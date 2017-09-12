City hosting property tax sale auction later this month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John of going to auctioning off properties whose owners have not paid their taxes later this month.

A total of 34 properties are slated to be auctioned off to make up for lost property tax revenue owned to the City. The City’s Deputy Treasurer/Collector Shirley Collington said that the City will only seize and auction off the properties of owners who have not paid their property taxes for three years. Collington explained that owners are notified every year about this possibility when they receive their property tax notices, and the City also attempts to contact them once the account becomes delinquent.

The sale will be taking place on Monday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. inside the Council Chamber at Fort St. John City Hall. Collington added that any owner with a delinquent account can make a payment to the city anytime before the auction begins on the 25th.

A full list of properties that will be on the auction block can be found here.