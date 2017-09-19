City hears from four other groups making grant applications

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Four local organizations went in front of Fort St. John City Council yesterday afternoon during this month’s second Committee of the Whole meeting to hear from groups applying for City Base Budget Grants.

Delegates from the Fort St. John Community Arts Council, North Peace Fall Fair Society, Fort St. John Public Library Association, and the North Peace Justice Society all gave presentations about the work that their organizations do in the community.

The Fort St. John Community Arts Council spoke the longest of the four groups, as they are asking for slightly more funding from the City than during their 2016 grant request. The Arts Council is asking for a grant of $20,000 next year, $5,000 more than they received for 2017. Speaking to councillors, President Rosemary Landry, Director Margaret May, and Secretary Connie Surerus pointed out that the Arts Council has seen an increase in the number of area residents engaging in the arts. They also said that the Arts Council’s member groups had seen costs increase in recent years.

The Arts Council is also asking the City for a change to their tax exemption for the Artspost studios. The Arts Council said that the changes would allow for them to apply for matching grants from the provincial government.

Both the North Peace Fall Fair Society and Fort St. John Public Library Association are asking the City for the exact same amount of money granted to them in 2017, while the North Peace Justice Society is asking for $217 less than it received this year. City Council will vote on the final grant amounts during