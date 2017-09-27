City of Fort St. John releases their Fall Recreation Guide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released its Fall Recreation Guide that includes new fitness programs.

Recreation Director Marissa Jordan said, “We are offering a ton of new fitness programs this fall and our enrollment is quite low. Residents are encouraged to check out the City’s Recreation Guide. Contrary to many people’s beliefs the City does plan things for our citizens to take part in especially during fall and winter. I highly recommend people to check out the Fall Guide as we currently have 11 programs for adults.”

This is the 3rd Recreation Guide the City has released which contains a large amount of activities that people can participate in once or twice a week within the duration of an activity.

For more information visit: www.fortstjohn.ca/recreation-programs or www.facebook.com/CityFSJRecreation/