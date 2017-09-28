Chetwynd hosting BC High School Rodeo this weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. – The BC High School Rodeo Association will be hosting an event at the Pine Valley Exhibition Park in Chetwynd this weekend.

Around 200 contestants will be competing in the second event of this year’s North Region rodeos. Participants from northern and central B.C., as well as northern Alberta will be competing.

After accumulating enough points the top 12 finishers from the northern and southern regions advance to provincials. The top five juniors of each category go through to Canadians with the top six seniors following suit.

Admission is free.