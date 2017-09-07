Chetwynd Council permits work camps for one year

CHETWYND, B.C. — The District of Chetwynd is going to be permitting two work camps to operate in the district for a year, with the option to renew those leases for up to another 24 months.

Over fifty members of the public attended the Chetwynd District Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon for what ended up being a marathon session. Council heard from seven members of the public that provided input on the application to build a pair of work camps in the Chetwynd Industrial Subdivision. Councillor Mel Deck excused himself both from the discussion and the vote by Council on the potential work camps due to a conflict of interest.

Dave Milner, Ron Milner, and Lorne Waldie applied with the District for a Temporary Use Permit to operate a 300-person camp for up to three years in the Industrial Sub. The Black Diamond Group also had a second application to operate a 266-person camp in the same area of town.

Council heard from seven delegations on the two applications, including proponents of the two camps. Speaking first, Dave Milner stated that his firm would donate $100,000 over the course of three years to local charities in the Chetwynd area. He said that the camp would only deal with local companies, and would support local jobs. Milner added that his firm had downsized the proposed camp’s capacity from 300 to 150.

A number of other Chetwynd residents offered various arguments in favour of or against the camps, ranging from dealing with overworked staff, to hoteliers running at capacity less than three quarters of the year.

In the end, councillors Laura Weisgerber, Alec Brownlee and Rochelle Galbraith voted in favor of issuing the permits, while Councillors Ernest Pfanner and Clay Bassendowski voted against the applications.

Both permit applications were approved for a period of one year, with an option to renew for up to 2 years.