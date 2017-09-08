The Chamber of Commerce hosting several Business events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a variety of business showcases throughout September to create opportunities and connections between local businesses and their potential customers.

Starting on September 13th, Business After 5 gives people the chance to meet with chamber and community members. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, Chances Fort St. John and the BCLC at the Pomeroy Hotel from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Guest speaker Mike Whalley, Manager Director of the Peace Airport Services will be hosting the Chamber Luncheon on September 19th, at 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A workshop involving the effects of marijuana in the workplace follows shortly after. Tickets are $35 for Chamber Members and $40 for non-members.

The Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre will host the Business Showcase on September 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a social that is open to the public. 32 people will have the opportunity to meet and greet local business in a speed dating-style setup. Tickets are $675 + GST for Chamber Members and $875 + GST for non-members.

The Homes2 Suites by Hilton will also be hosting Business After 5 on September 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more info visit: www.fsjchamber.com/business-showcase.