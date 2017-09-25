CDC raises nearly 30,000 from Golf Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 10th annual charity CDC Golf Tournament raised $29,615 this past Saturday.

Eighty-four participants were treated to a day of early fall sunshine and no wind, perfect for hitting the fairways at the Lakepoint Golf and Country Club.

Executive Director of the CDC, Tana Millner said she is surprised at how nice of day it turned out to be. Millner also said the turnout gets better every year, and they exceeded their mark in terms of money raised.

The team from IPAC Services Corp claimed first place out of 16 teams consisting of four players per team.