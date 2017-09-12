The CDC hosting their 10th Golf Tournaments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The CDC is hosting its 10th Annual Golf Tournament at the Lakepoint Golf and Country Club in just over a week.

Golfers of all ages and experience levels are invited out for an afternoon of best ball golf with prizes up for grabs. Proceeds from the event will go towards the CDC’s Families Connect Program.

Admission is $100 dollars per person. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. on September 23rd. For more info, or to register contact Tana Miller at golf@cdcfsj.ca. or visit: www.cdcfsj.ca/support-the-cdc/annual-golf-tournament.