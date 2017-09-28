Bystanders jump into help driver who hit the ditch on 100 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person is in hospital after a collision Thursday afternoon that the RCMP believe was caused when the driver went into medical distress.

According to the RCMP, the collision took place on 100 avenue in front of Progress Energy. When the RCMP arrived on the scene they discovered that a pick-up truck had been travelling west on 100 avenue when it veered off the roadway and into the ditch.

Several bystanders stopped and checked on the driver who was in medical distress. Bystanders acted quickly and removed the driver from the vehicle and provided first aid and called for help. The driver was taken to the Fort St. John Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be contributing factors in this collision. It is believed the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

The Fort St John RCMP would like to thank the bystanders who stopped to help the driver and call for help.