Beaverlodge RCMP looking for missing 55 year-old

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 55 year-old man from Valhalla Centre.

Percy Sekora was reported missing on August 31 and was last seen in Valhalla Centre at approximately 10:30 a.m on August 31.

Sekora is described as a balding caucasian male with hazel eyes. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with Sekora.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Beaverlodge RCMP Detachment at 780-354-2955 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.