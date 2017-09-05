Beaverlodge Mounties seeking two suspects after weekend altercation

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for assistance in identifying a group of men in connection with a firearms investigation over the weekend.

At approximately 1 a.m. on September 3rd, the Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a call at the Beaverlodge Tavern after two men had pointed a sawed-off shotgun at another group of men. Surveillance cameras captured images of the two male suspects.

One of the suspects that allegedly pointed a shotgun during an altercation at the Beaverlodge Tavern over the weekend. Photo supplied by RCMP.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477.