BCUC’s Site C Preliminary Report to be released today

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The preliminary report from the B.C. Utilities Commission Site C Inquiry is set to be released today, which will provide a glimpse of the possible fate of the Site C dam.

The NDP government announced its decision to send Site C to a BCUC review back on August 2nd. Since then, a large number of stakeholders, including BC Hydro, have made submissions to the utilities commission.

On September 8th, the BCUC released two reports by Deloitte LLP that said the risk of cost overruns on Site C are high, and that BC Hydro has overestimated future electricity demand in the province 77 percent of the time between 1964 and 2016.

A report by McCullough Research commissioned by the Peace Valley Environment Association and Peace Valley Landowners Association released last week suggests it would still be less expensive to cancel the project and contract for renewable energy producers to meet new demand.

After the Site C preliminary report is released today, the BCUC will be hosting a series of input sessions for the general public, along with a series of sessions for First Nations. During the sessions the Commission will present its report findings and invite comments before issuing its final report on November 1st.