BCUC in damage control after unredacted Deloitte Site C report released

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission is in damage control mode this morning after the unredacted version of the first report by Deloitte LLP covering the construction of the Site C dam was released by The Province newspaper.

The BCUC unintentionally posted the unredacted version of Deloitte’s first report on September 8th, when the Commission published both of the accounting firm’s audits of the Site C project and its alternatives. The Commission subsequently removed the report and replaced it with a version that had a large number of passages that had been blacked out. The unredacted version was originally supposed to have been available only to parties that were approved by BC Hydro.

Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer published two stories this week outlining some of the details of the redacted report. The unredacted Deloitte report shows that Site C’s main civil works contract has burned through 77 percent of its contingency funds, despite the fact that only 24 percent of the main civil works’ budget has been spent.

The report mentions that in addition to a 400-metre stress crack appeared in the north bank of the Peace River, a second crack 250 metres long opened up in the north bank in May. Another highlight of the newly-uncovered information is that on August 24th, Peace River Hydro Partners asked Hydro for an additional $327 million, saying that it was 435 days behind schedule. If true, that would mean that the diversion of the Peace River would miss its September 2019 deadline, which according to Deloitte would likely see the entire project go over budget

The full copy of the unredacted Deloitte report that was published by The Province can be found below.

Full Deloitte Site c Report by The Vancouver Sun on Scribd

In response to the publishing of the redacted report, the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry panel released a statement saying that the panel “considered the negotiating position of British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority (BC Hydro) with its contractor(s) and was of the view that the inappropriate dissemination of certain confidential financial information could ultimately increase costs to ratepayers.”

BCUC Chair and CEO David Morton also released a separate statement this morning outlining his concern about the unintended release of the Deloitte report. Morton stated that, “The unintended posting of the unredacted report and its subsequent removal was not due to an error on the part of the Commission, nor was it an attempt to suppress information.”

Both statements can be found below.

