BCUC cancels Site C First Nations Input Session in Fort St. John 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission has cancelled the First Nations Input Session for the Commission’s Site C Inquiry that was scheduled to take place in Fort St. John.

The BCUC announced that the session had been cancelled altogether on Friday. In a release, the BCUC stated that the session had been cancelled, and that the First Nations Input Session scheduled for September 29th in Prince George had been extended from two hours to three hours.

The Commission did not indicate a reason for the cancellation of the Fort St. John input session. Energeticcity.ca reached out to the B.C. Utilities Commission and to the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources to get an explanation for the session’s cancellation. Phone calls were not returned by press time.

This is a developing story and we’ll have an update once we get more information.