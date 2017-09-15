BCUC announces Site C Inquiry First Nations input schedule

VANCOUVER, BC — This morning the B.C. Utilities Commission has announced the schedule for the Site C Inquiry Commission Panel to gather feedback from First Nations on the Panel’s Site C Inquiry preliminary report.

The First Nations Input Sessions will be held in Prince George, Fort St. John, Vancouver and Victoria. The sessions are open to the public, however, opportunities to speak are only available for First Nations. Those peaking spots are only available on a pre-arranged basis.

The BCUC asks that submissions at the First Nations Input Sessions be limited to the contents of the preliminary report and any other specific matters the Panel may seek submissions on. Submissions made on matters outside of the scope of the Inquiry will form a part of the public record, but will not be considered by the Panel.

The First Nations input session in Fort St. John is happening on Tuesday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel. The other three sessions take place on the following dates:

Prince George: Friday, September 29th, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Prince George Ramada Hotel

Vancouver: Friday, October 6th, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1125 Howe Street, 12th Floor

Victoria: Wednesday, October 11th, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Delta Ocean Pointe Hotel

Presentations made at First Nations Input Sessions are equivalent to providing a written submission in the Site C Inquiry. Written submissions on the preliminary report may be made on or before October 11th as follows:

Email: SiteCSubmission@bcuc.com

Fax: 604-660-1102

Mail: 410-900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 2N3

For more information, please see the Panel’s letter regarding the First Nations Input Sessions dated September 13th, available on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website at www.sitecinquiry.com.