BC OGC issues orders for unlicensed oil and gas industry dams

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Oil and Gas Commission has issued seven compliance orders to oil and gas companies after inspecting dams used by the industry to ensure they are safe and pose no threat to the environment.

Last spring the OGC, which was granted the authority to inspect those dams under the Dam Safety Regulation of the Water Sustainability Act in 2016, proactively inspected 51 dams in the Montney and Horn River Basins. At around the same time, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a report saying that Progress Energy failed to get regulatory approval for at least 16 dams in the region. As a result of the inspections, the OGC said that their inspectors found there were no incidents of failures or releases of water or sediment, but that some issues were noted at seven dams. Orders were issued to two companies as per Section 49 of the Oil and Gas Activities Act.

Five orders were issued to Progress Energy, and the company was required to draw down water levels to 50 percent of live storage. The OGC has carried out follow-up inspections to confirm these Orders are being complied with. Conoco-Phillips was issued two orders to remove all water from behind two dams, which the company acquired when they purchased the leases from another Montney operator. The OGC said that Conoco-Phillips has complied with both orders.

The OGC also launched two new features to ensure full transparency on its website. A Compliance and Enforcement page is now available, showing all orders and determinations issued to oil and gas operators going forward. Additionally, a Regulated Dams page displays all Commission-regulated dams.