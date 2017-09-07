BC CDC expands recall of Western Family products due to presence of Hepatitis A

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC Centre for Disease Control has expanded the recall of Western Family brand products after Hepatitis A was detected in a sample of fresh pineapple chunks over the weekend.

The BC CDC issued the initial recall after the virus was detected in Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups produced on August 11th. The products were distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C., possibly including the location in Fort St. John. No illness has been reported to date.

The Centre for Disease Control yesterday expanded the recall to all Western Family brand and unbranded versions of the following products:

Fresh pineapple chunks 227g and 425g

Fresh peeled & cored pineapple 16oz

Fresh fruit salad 198g, 227g and 425g

Fresh citrus salad 226g

The products all had a best before date of August 19th, 2017.

The BCCDC says that the Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure. Anyone that consumed this product on August 18th or later should receive a dose of hepatitis A vaccine. If you develop symptoms of hepatitis A, contact your family doctor and local health unit office immediately. Consumers who have frozen the product should discard it.

More information is also available under Product Alerts on the Save-On-Foods website: https://www.saveonfoods.com/product-alerts/.