B.C. throne speech sets out new direction of government

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Presented by Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon at today’s throne speech, the British Columbia government announced their direction that they say puts people first.

Premier John Hargan says the government must change the way they currently make decisions. By making it a priority to listen to B.C. residents, they can make decisions that benefit everyone.

To help push families forward the government will strive for making decisions and actions that make life better.

Hargan says it’s a unique time in the provinces history, as two parties share a commitment as the government acts on the priorities of British Colombians and to a new partnership with First Nations and all Indigenous communities. Embracing the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The speech set out 3 major priorities for the government.

Make living in British Columbia more affordable. By reducing poverty with income assistance and disability rates, and making college and university tuition free for former children in care. By fall the government plans to:

Closing fixed-term loopholes on leasing to extinguish unfair rent increases and allow for affordable housing throughout B.C.

Introduce a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Fixing problems at ICBC and BC Hydro, and containing costs.

Improve services for the provinces residence in the coming months to:

Give students the tools to succeed at school by restoring proper funding.

Protect and Promote quality public health care such as B.C.’s overdose crisis and expanded treatment for people with addictions.

Get people with disabilities access to transportation including, annual bus passes and working with communities and federal government on new transit and transportation projects.

Build a sustainable economy, where all residents share the benefits of the provinces resources, innovation and talent by means of:

Continue to support the forestry, mining, agriculture and aquaculture industries, and natural gas development.

Make British Columbia a world leader in wood engineered products and value-added resource innovation

Building new schools, hospitals, roads, and creating well paying jobs throughout B.C by delivering a capital investments plan that focuses on these areas.