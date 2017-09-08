B.C. hunters are encouraged to download the Moose Tracker app

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hunting season is underway, and the Ministry of Forests, Lands & Natural Resource Operations is reminding hunters to download the Moose Tracker app to help learn more about moose populations.

The app allows a hunter to record a moose’s sex, location, when the encounter occurred, and in which management unit. The Ministry says that data is vital for biologists who track moose population trends in B.C.

The app, which was developed in conjunction with the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund and the B.C. Wildlife Federation, can be downloaded for iOS and Android devices. It also contains a summary of hunting regulations in the province.

2,800 moose were entered into the database last year, while the Ministry estimates that there are between 120,000 and 200,000 moose in British Columbia.