B.C. government adopts UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Premier John Horgan, Grand Chief Edward John, and other officials opened the B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver this morning with a major announcement.

During the press conference, Horgan announced that the B.C. government will be governing the province according to principles in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Horgan also said that the provincial government will implement the 94 Calls to Action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report.

The Premier highlighted the government’s strong cross-government commitments to work in partnership with First Nations and Indigenous peoples to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and the Tsilhqot’in Supreme Court decision.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our province. We can see a path to meaningful reconciliation and a true government-to-government relationship,” said Horgan. “We’re ready to do the hard work, together, to build healthy communities with Indigenous peoples, and to create jobs, economic stability and shared prosperity.”

This is the fourth annual meeting between members of the provincial Cabinet and First Nations leaders. Members of the Green and BC Liberal Party caucuses are also in attendance at the two-day event.